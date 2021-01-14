(Shenandoah) -- In preparation of Friday's winter storm, Shenandoah officials have already declared a snow emergency.
City officials say the emergency is in effect at midnight tonight, in anticipation of upcoming blizzard-like conditions. Since Friday is January 15th, residents should park their vehicles on the odd side of the street this (Thursday) evening, giving street crews the time and space needed to clear streets in a timely manner.
The snow emergency is declared whenever snow, ice or sleet in the forecast calls for two inches on city streets. More information on the city's snow emergency ordinance is contained in a release published here: