(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah speech team has received two All-State Large Group Speech nominations.
Shenandoah Speech Coach Amy Toye announced Tuesday two large group events have nominated for All-State Large Group Festival in Ames on February 19th. The first is the Varsity Group Mime consisting of performers Elijah Schuster, Joshua Schuster, and Le Yuan Sun for their mime titled “Cabinet of Curiosities,” depicting bits and pieces of the groups previous mines including “Brother Against Brother,” and “The Invention of Jealousy.” The group was named an “Outstanding Performer,” and have now been nominated for All-State for three straight years.
The second group nominated is Shenandoah’s Varsity Radio Broadcasting group receiving a Special Recognition nomination. The group includes Mya Hammons, Reggie Haynie, Adrian Gutschenritter, and Mia Wallace, and were nominated for their radio selection titled “Lighting Bolt Radio,” which tells the story of the Trojan War with various Greek gods as newscasters.
The group mime will perform in Center 5 in the Scheman Building at the Iowa State Center, at 2:10 p.m. Meanwhile, the radio broadcasting group will receive recognition during the festivals closing ceremonies.