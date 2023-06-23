(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials hope to have a school resource officer hired by the end of next month.
Earlier this year, the Shenandoah School Board and city council approved a 28-E agreement for an SRO beginning in the 2023-24 school year. Shenandoah Police Chief Josh Gray tells KMA News seven applications were received for the position. Gray says the first stage of the hiring process is the physical testing, which was scheduled for Saturday.
"Once the physical testing is done--and whoever passes that--we call and set up a post test for them," said Gray. "It's about a two-and-a-half hour test they have to take. So, that will be the next step before we get to the interview process."
Gray hopes to have an SRO hired by the end of July, so that the officer can get acquainted with the district before the new school year starts. The chief says he was hoping for more applicants.
"Nowadays, we're not receiving hardly any applications for any law enforcement (position)," he said. "So, I suppose seven, yes, that's good. But, back when I first started hiring processes, we received 20-to-30. So, I guess we're on the downside of it. But, I think everybody, and every department in Iowa is noticing that."
With the SRO, Shenandoah P-D's staffing grows to 11 officers. Though the main intent is to serve the district's buildings, Gray says the officer will be busy when school isn't in session.
"They will be a certified officer," said Gray, "so, they'll be on the streets with us. He'll be part of our crew."
School officials sought the SRO in reaction to incidents occurring during the school year. Other KMAland districts have such an officer in place, or are exploring the possibilities.