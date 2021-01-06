(Shenandoah) -- The first major snowstorm this winter--and last for the year 2020--posed a challenge for Shenandoah's street crews.
Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News city personnel logged marathon hours in clearing streets following last week's winter storm. All things considered, Lyman says the street crews did a great job in tackling heavy, wet snow.
"Everybody could see how much was coming down out there," said Lyman. "It started early in the day, and didn't let up until late at night. The major challenge that we encountered is when it switched to the wetter stuff, and that caused everything to kind of condense, making pushing it a little more difficult. It was causing it to ball up a little bit, and roll--just complicated issues."
Lyman says the city does its best with what it has in terms of snow removal.
"We only have so many people that can drive plows, and only so many plows," he said. "We do everything we can to keep the roads clear, and get to everybody's streets and alleys as soon as we can. It just takes time, and when the snow is extended over the course of a full day, it's kind of hard to get everywhere at once."
Last Tuesday's storm also served as a reminder of the city's parking regulations. Lyman says more than 50 tickets were issued to residents failing to adhere to the city's snow removal ordinances. He believes last year's relatively tranquil winter made residents forget about the regulations in place.
"I know last year, we didn't have quite a heavy snow like this, I feel like," said Lyman. "So, maybe it wasn't as fresh in everybody's minds about the ordinance. We tried to get out there and message it as much as possible. I feel like the first snow is always the biggest one, then after that folks remember to move their vehicles, and remember the ordinance."
Under the city's regulations, a snow emergency is triggered after two inches of snow has fallen. During the emergency, there is no parking on snow emergency routes and alternate parking on all other streets. Parking on the odd-numbered side of the street is allowed on odd calendar days and vice versa. Call Shenandoah City Hall at 712-246-4411 for more information.