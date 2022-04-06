(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials say weather holds the key to the completion of major street projects in the community.
Contractors commenced work Monday on two high-profile projects--one of which is on West Thomas Avenue from Highway 59 east to Burnett Street. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News city street crews closed that stretch last month for preliminary work as part of an extensive resurfacing.
"That stretch of road back to the railroad will be getting repaved here as part of our project, that started actually on Monday," said Lyman. "We, the city, did some prep work there on West Thomas. The reason it was closed was we were repairing a manhole that had caved in there, then another small sewer issue up the street there that we got fixed."
Also closed is Center Street from Ferguson Road to West Valley Avenue for similar repairs. Lyman says the project included the much-anticipated removal of old railroad tracks in that vicinity.
"As folks who have been out and about have probably noticed," he said, "we removed the rail crossing there, to help get rid of some big bumps in the road there. We don't think the railroad is going to be coming back and going through there anytime soon. So, we went ahead and did that. That was a pretty big project that our street guys did in preparation for them."
Another pending project is resurfacing of West Nishna Road from Highway 59 to the Elm Street/Anna Crose intersection. Lyman says work on all three projects depends upon the contractor's schedule--which is dictated by the weather.
"It's got a couple of different phases," said Lyman. "They'll have to do some full-depth repairs in a couple of places. They, they'll be milling and blacktopping all three roads--so there might be a little bit of work going on at all three portions at any given time. So, it's kind of up to those contractors on how and when they do things. The contract with the state is they have 65 working days to complete, but it's all weather dependent."
Lyman advises residents to continue following the posted detours, and drive carefully around the construction zones. City officials projected $950,000 in bonds in the city's fiscal 2023 budget to cover the costs of all three projects.