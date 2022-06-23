(Shenandoah) -- Finishing touches are pending on the city of Shenandoah's comprehensive street renovation projects.
Portions of Center Street, West Thomas Avenue and West Nishna Road were closed for several weeks beginning in April, as old asphalt was removed and replaced with new surfacing. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen Thursday spoke with City Street Superintendent Todd Foutch regarding the status of each project. McQueen tells KMA News crews were expected to pour cement on the manhole at the intersection of Center Street and West Sheridan Avenue Friday morning. The mayor says other remaining projects were scheduled for next week.
"The concrete company wants to come in and do this in one shot," said McQueen, "which would be finishing Thomas Avenue, and then a little bit over on Nishna. They're waiting--the problem is over on Thomas with the railroad. They want a flagman down there, and so they're kind of waiting on that. Todd (Foutch) is hoping that this will happen, and they may be here later this week to finish the rest of the concrete work."
However, McQueen declined to speculate on whether the projects would be finished before the Star Spangled Shenandoah celebration next Saturday.
"If something gets help up with them, you know, if we get two days of rain, or something, I would hate to guarantee it would be done before that July 2 celebration," he said. "I would like it to be. But, I'd say we're still probably, what, 80-to-90% done. The streets are open, and so forth. Yeah, I would love to have them finish that up, but I would hate to guarantee it, not knowing their work schedule."
Shenandoah's City Council issued up to $950,000 in bonds for the renovation efforts. McQueen says he's pleased with the efforts of Western Engineering, the projects' general contractors.
"I'm impressed about the time it took them to get over on Nishna, to whip that out in two days" said McQueen. "Thomas was a long haul, but you drive down it now, and it's a nice, smooth street. The same way with Center. We've been wanting those railroad tracks out for a long time. Now, we've got those two big humps gone, and we've got new curbing, and we're putting new sidewalks on the corners. So, no, overall I'm very pleased. And, like I said before, to get this done so early in the summer--kudos to them."
McQueen adds the weather hampered construction work at times the past two months. At least one week was lost due to wet conditions.