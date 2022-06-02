(Shenandoah) -- Driving in Shenandoah remains an adventure on certain streets.
Those streets were stripped of concrete earlier this spring as part of the city's 2022 street projects. Last week, the Shenandoah City Council took final action on the allocation of $950,000 in bonds for renovation of portions of West Thomas Avenue, West Nishna Road and Center Street. In a recent interview with KMA News, Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman indicated bad weather this spring prevented construction crews from laying new asphalt on the streets.
"The last major full-depth repair that they're rapidly trying to wrap up is at there at Nishna and Maple Street," said Lyman, "where it's closed on the south side of that intersection. That's the last major full-depth repair they have to do. I think they have one or two little curb lines to finish beyond that."
While saying supply deliveries aren't an issue with the projects, Lyman adds rising supply costs are a concern.
"The price we locked in versus the price we're paying to add on a couple of blocks is incredibly different," he said. "The price of the asphalt, oil, itself, has gone up considerably. So, we're really mindful of where we're adding on things, because of the exorbitant costs."
Back in April, Lyman indicated that while contractors have 65 working days to complete work on all three streets, that schedule is dictated by the weather. City officials continue to urge motorists to use caution when driving around the construction zones, and obey posted detour signs.