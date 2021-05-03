(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School students are asking for your help in a competition.
Josh Schuster, his brother Eli and Hannah Underwood joined KMA's AM in the AM on Friday to discuss the Vans Custom Culture Competition. They are one of 50 finalists in this contest.
"Vans first started the competition in 2010 to help students with creativity," Eli Schuster said. "The competition also aims to support art programs. This is our sixth year, and we've made the top 50 three times. We are competing for public votes, so our small town needs to vote every day."
The themes for this year's contest were "Hometown Pride" and "Head in the Clouds." The shoe-design process, according to Eli Schuster, requires many steps and participants.
"It's a collaboration project," he said. "We start talking, make small sketches and move to color sketches. When we have our final idea, we go for it. We usually have about five kids working on the shoe. This year we had eight kids."
The winner of the contest receives $50,000 towards their art department. Four runner-ups will receive $15,000.
Public voting for the contest started on April 26th and ends on May 7th. Underwood says the process is simple.
"If you go to the Vans Custom Culture website, it will show a list of shoes to click on," Underwood said. "All you have to do is find the picture of our shoes and click on them. It's that easy."
The link to the voting can be found here. The full interview with the students is available below.