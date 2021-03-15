(Shenandoah) -- It was one year ago this month students in the Shenandoah School District went on spring break--and didn't come back.
On March 16th, 2020, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson announced during a special school board meeting that the district's schools would be closed four weeks, in accordance with Governor Kim Reynolds' recommendations due to reports of COVID-19 spread in the state. One month later, the governor ordered schools to be closed the rest of the school year. Classes resumed with the start of the new school year last August--but with a long list of safety protocols in place. Nelson reflected on the continuing coronavirus pandemic's impact on the district one year later in a recent interview with KMA News.
"This changed a lot for us," said Nelson, "as it changed our cleaning protocols, you know, our social distancing requirements. We have had to do cooperative learning in a different manner that we trained our staff to do. Our students and staff, obviously, are wearing masks. We've limited visitors. We've changed a lot of things."
COVID-19 has changed the way students have learned in many ways. Nelson says students have demonstrated resiliency in dealing with the virus.
"They're learning in different formats," she said. "They're using more technology. Some families have opted to have their students only participate in remote learning. Some are doing a little bit of (in-person) school and remote, and some are attending school in a more traditional format.
"It's affected students differently, but I do know that they've had to adjust their social patterns, their activities. Even how they walk down the hall at the high school looks a lot different than a year ago, because we do have pathways marked," Nelson added.
Likewise, Nelson says instructors have adjusted by using modern technology in keeping education going.
"They've learned to use new tools such as Google Classroom and ZOOM," said Nelson. "Some of them have done some live feeds, while others have provided more video instruction for their students. They've all tried it in different ways. I think the thing they've had to do the most is spend more time thinking about how to deliver some of the curriculum on-line while they still have some of their students with them. I can't commend them enough for their efforts."
Nelson says she's grateful that the district's teaching staff has been vaccinated. The superintendent hopes some of the standards may someday be relaxed, and that some sense of normalcy can return to the classrooms.
"We're hoping that as the days and months to come, as the CDC releases more information, we'll be able to make some changes related to that," she said. "Right now, though, we're still in a position where the state still requires that we quarantine students who have been exposed to the virus, and have not been wearing masks. That puts us in the position of still needing to follow through on those requirements."
As of this week, the Shenandoah School District's website lists a total of 55 students and 38 instructors testing positive for COVID since the current school year began. Currently, only one case is listed among JK-8 students, and none among high school students or the district's staffers.