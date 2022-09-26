(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's City Council takes a second look Tuesday night at a proposed housing subdivision in the community.
Discussion on the proposed Parkwood Estates Subdivision are back on the council's agenda at 6 p.m. at Shenandoah City Council. At its previous meeting earlier this month, the council by a 3-to-2 vote rejected a resolution approving the covenants, conditions, easements and restrictions for the proposed subdivision in the Parkwood Estates area in the city's southern sector. By a 4-to-1 vote, the council also rejected plans for a proposed cul-de-sac associated with the subdivision. Councilman Richard Jones was among those voting against the resolution--saying he didn't have enough information to decide on the proposal. City officials say specifics on the subdivision were included in the council's packet prior to Tuesday night's meeting. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen chastised council members for rejecting the proposal in its first consideration. In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, McQueen says the subdivision is designed to bring more housing to the community.
"We have an opportunity here to put in five or six lots for single-family or multifamily homes where it's going to be located--out by where the Fair Oaks senior living was," said McQueen. "We have the perfect opportunity there, the land's there. It could make a nice little subdivision there. It's been a work in progress, and I hope we can continue to work with the owner on this, and get this to be a reality."
Members of the city's planning and zoning commission recommended the subdivisions passage at its meeting back in August. Also Tuesday night, City Administrator A.J. Lyman says officials with Veenstra and Kimm are expected to outline upcoming projects at the city's water treatment plant.
"We're going to do some well field exploration to find the Fremont channel west of town," said Lyman. "We're going to a conceptual design for a plant expansion. Then, we're going to a request for quotes for repairs to the ground storage reservoir, and then we got a street closure request."
Other agenda items include the consideration of bids on proposed demolition projects at 101 North Center Street, 113 University Avenue, and 1213 and 1215 West Valley.