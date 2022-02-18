(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's school superintendent is among those keeping tabs on developments in the Iowa Legislature regarding education.
On Thursday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed House File 2316, which provides for a 2.5.% increase in supplemental state aid for K-12 education, resulting in $159 million in new money for fiscal year 2023 beginning July 1st. Reynolds' office states 56% of the state's entire budget funds public education alone. While saying she doesn't like complaining about any amount of state funding her district receives, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News the dollar level approved by lawmakers is inadequate.
"Anything in that range from 2-to-2.5% right now, it's just not adequate to keep up with the costs of inflation right now," said Nelson. "And, it's not realistic for the salary increases that are needed, for positions that are required. The price of gasoline right now is high, all of our equipment is high, our food costs are high. It's just not adequate to meet that need.
Nelson made her comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week. In that same interview, the superintendent expressed concerns over an array of other education bills. Earlier this month, a bill requiring school districts to list library materials and course curricula on-line cleared an Iowa Senate subcommittee. Another bill approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee would land teachers in prison for up to two years if found guilty of providing materials perceived as offensive. Nelson says she's having difficulty understanding what's driving these measures.
"I value transparency," she said. "I want parents to be engaged in the process of their child's education. We work hard to find quality and appropriate construction materials for our students. So, the thoughts of transparency is not as intimidating to me as the belief that there's a need to jail educators for providing instructional materials to their students."
Nelson says in recent years, state officials have pushed for more diversity in education materials--only for legislators to push back in another direction. She adds that not all educators should be punished for the actions of a few.
"Shenandoah does a really good job," said Nelson. "I believe that we have quality teachers, and we provide quality instruction. You know, I'll be honest--I'm aware of things that have happened across the nation, and perhaps even different places in our state that might be more edgy or extreme. But, that's not all educators, and I would really a strong preference that they address individual districts, rather than penalizing all educators across the state, and villainizing the work they try to do."
In an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, State Representative David Sieck stated Iowa House members provided nearly $19 million to help smaller schools with disparities in transportation funding--meaning the total new money given to K-12 is closer to 3%. He added that schools have yet to spend nearly $800 million in COVID relief dollars provided to the state. Sieck also said that some of the more extreme bills regarding education should be "taken with a grain of salt."