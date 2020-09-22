(Shenandoah) -- Coronavirus mitigation efforts are paying off in the Shenandoah School District thus far.
That's according to Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson, who updated the district's continuing response to the COVID-19 pandemic on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning. As of this week, only two COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the district--a staff member not in contact with students, who contracted the virus before the school year, and a student attending classes at the district's administration building earlier this month. Nelson says no other cases have been confirmed at this time.
"We are being very careful to monitor students and evaluate health needs as they present themselves," said Nelson, "and are following the state guidance on recommending families self-isolate, test or actually quarantine. So, we're following that guidance, and at this time, it's working for us. It's a little uncomfortable at times to, you know, ask someone to sit out for a period of time. But, we believe it's in everyone's best interest that we continue to follow that state guidance, and work really diligently to make sure our students are healthy and safe at school."
Nelson compliments students and staff for following COVID-19 regulations "remarkably well."
"This is a very large change to ask students and staff to wear face coverings in the buildings," she said, "and activities, and at different school events. That's a large change in thinking. That's something we've never really considered before. We've had very strong compliance with it. We are teaching it, we are expecting it. We do remind people. We gently remind each other when we forget. At the same time, people are doing it just out of the best interest of everyone's health and safety."
Nelson adds visitors and volunteers have been limited in each of the district's buildings. As far as safety compliance at athletic events, the superintendent says mask wearing has been spotty.
"Many people have opted to wear face coverings," said Nelson. "Some have not. With the public, we do say that it's strongly recommended and encouraged, and we do have them at events to hand to people. Not everybody is willing to wear one.
"I do find that people that people are much more willing to socially distance, and provide space between groups of people. That has been quite noticeable when I look at the stands, and do walkthroughs, and attend different events. I'm pleased with what I'm seeing there," she added.
Meanwhile, the superintendent says the number of students participating in remote learning has dropped to less than 70. Nelson says Shenandoah continues to monitor coronavirus-related developments in other districts, including Fremont-Mills, which shifted to online learning only this week after nine students tested positive for the virus. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Kerri Nelson on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.