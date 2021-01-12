(Shenandoah) -- COVID-19 vaccinations will be voluntary for Shenandoah School District staff and students.
That's according to Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson, who provided the Shenandoah School Board late Monday afternoon with a legal brief on whether employees or students should be required to be immunized when the coronavirus vaccine becomes available. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nelson says the recommendation provided by Ahlers and Cooney, the school district's attorneys, is that the vaccine should be made widely available, and staff and students should be encouraged to be immunized, and that the district should coordinate with Page County Public Health to provide the doses. However, Nelson says legal counsel recommends voluntary--rather than mandated--vaccinations.
"Essentially, it talks about while it may be possible in some settings to require a vaccine," said Nelson, "it may not be advisable to make it mandatory at this time, because there are so many unknowns about COVID. There are also reasons by which people can deny all vaccines, such as a medical condition. Some people deny them because of their sincerely-held religious beliefs, and of course, the Civil Rights Act of 1964."
Nelson says it was important to seek legal advice on the issue.
"I do think it's really important that we consider having some type of documentation that this has been offered, this has been available for you, and allowing people to actually deny the right to take the vaccine, if that's what they choose to do," said Nelson. "And so, our attorneys provided information on how to make all of those things possible, provided some very clear information on how we are to proceed, and that we have appropriate documentation of the actions we decide to take."
Nelson says school officials are working with Page County Public Health to provide a survey to employees on whether they will be vaccinated, as well as information on the vaccine itself. The superintendent says it could be spring before the vaccine is provided to staff members.
"I think we're all a little bit aware that there's a little bit of a shortage of the vaccine," said Nelson. "The state was not provided the amount that was requested, which means it's not as available as what they anticipated, so we had to adjust on our end here. We do know it could be anytime from February to the end of the year, and we'll have to adjust as it becomes available. We do need to be prepared to administer it sooner rather than later, and we have to be proactive with our approach."
Currently, educators are grouped among phase 1B on the state's priority list for individuals receiving the first vaccine doses. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Kerri Nelson on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.