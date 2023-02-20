(Shenandoah) -- KMAland school officials are moving on, now that lawmakers have weighed in on two important issues.
Both the Iowa House and Senate recently approved a bill signed by Governor Kim Reynolds allocating a 3% increase in supplemental state aid for K-12 schools for the 2023 fiscal year, which begins July 1st. While saying the SSA number is less than most administrators in the state hoped for, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News the increase bodes well for her district, specifically.
"You know, 3% fell a little short of what most educators were hoping to see public schools funded at this year," said Nelson. "However, for Shenandoah, we had an increase in our student enrollment, so that amount is actually a little higher than 3%. It's actually 4.3% for our district because of our increase in enrollment. For us, that would generate $331,000 for the district."
Observers note the $107 million in new state money for public schools is the same amount allocated to private education under the Educational Savings Account bill approved earlier in the session. Regardless of her personal feelings, Nelson says ESAs are now law in the state.
"I think it's one of those decisions that I may not be in full agreement with," she said. "However, it is our new law, and the Educational Savings Accounts have been established, so we'll have to work within that new framework. There's a lot of funding that's going in a new direction that Iowa's never approved before, so this is new territory for everyone to work through. My personal reaction is, how do we get better as a system, and how do we put ourselves in a position that we're the choice that families make?"
Nelson questioned the governor's statement at an appearance before a conservative think thank group that ESAs would help make public schools better.
"I personally believe that we've been on that pursuit for a long time--before this legislation was passed," said Nelson. "But, it most certainly draws all of our attention to how can we shore things up, and how can we present ourselves in the best light possible. If it's going to exist, then our only alternative is to self-exam what others might want from us that we're not providing."
Reynolds lauded the legislature's passage of public school scholarships while speaking before the Cato Institute in Washington, D.C. earlier this month.