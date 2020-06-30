(Shenandoah) – A Shenandoah man faces charges in connection with an incident late Tuesday afternoon.
Shenandoah Police say 41-year-old Tony Lynn Keeler was arrested for domestic abuse assault-serious and child endangerment. At around 3 p.m. officers were sent to the 900 block of 5th Avenue for a domestic situation in progress. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a female who was involved. The woman reportedly told police the suspect had locked himself inside the residence with their child. Officers then forced entry into the residence, and located Keeler and the child.
Keeler is being held without bond in the Page County Jail.