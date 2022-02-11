(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man is in custody following an altercation early Thursday evening.
Shenandoah Police say 37-year-old Brandon Keith Stogdill was arrested for serious assault, interference with official acts and disorderly conduct. At around 6 p.m., officers were called to the 500 block of Tassa Street for a fight. Upon arrival, officers were notified that the suspect had fled on foot. Officers located Stogdill approximately one-and-a-half blocks away in an alleyway hiding from officers.
Stogdill is being held in the Page County Jail on $1,000 bond.