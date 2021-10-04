(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman faces charges for allegedly filing a false complaint.
Shenandoah Police say 29-year-old Joscelyn Larissa Leann Coleman was arrested early Friday morning for false reporting with public safety entities, disorderly conduct and consumption or intoxication in public places--all simple misdemeanors. Shortly after 8:30 a.m. officers received a call for a female needing assistance near the intersection of West Nishna Road and Matthew Street. Officers arrested Coleman after conducting an investigation into the complaint she reported.
Coleman was taken to the Page County Jail, then later released on a court order.