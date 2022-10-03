(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces a bevy of charges following an early morning arrest.
Shenandoah Police say 40-year-old Paul William Zerbe was arrested for consumption or intoxication in public places, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of prescription drugs. At around 2:30 Monday morning, officers allegedly witnessed a man walking on the wrong side of the highway that appeared to be stumbling.
Zerbe is being held in the Page County Jail on $2,600 bond.