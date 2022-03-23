(Shenandoah) -- An Essex woman faces multiple drug charges following a traffic stop in Creston late Tuesday afternoon.
Shenandoah Police say 33-year-old Chasity Nichole Zaiger was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver--methamphetamine, a class B felony, possession of a controlled substance, 3rd or subsequent offense--marijuana, a class B felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. The arrest took place at around 5:15 p.m., when the Shenandoah K-9 unit was dispatched to the area of South Center and West Summit Streets for a motorist assist. The K-9 unit located the vehicle matching the description given by the reporting party in the 100 block of East Nishna Road with its hood up.
Zaiger was arrested after further investigation, and is being held in the Page County Jail on $30,300 bond.