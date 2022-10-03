(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman faces charges in connection with a weekend burglary investigation.
Shenandoah Police say 34-year-old Jennifer Rose Elliott was arrested Friday afternoon for 3rd degree burglary--a class D felony. Elliott was arrested after officers were called to the 300 block of Crescent Street at around 1:15 p.m. for a burglary in progress. Police say the resident came home to find the house's door open and someone inside. Authorities say the suspect fled after being told to leave. After gathering the suspect's description and obtaining video evidence, Elliott was apprehended in the 500 block of West Clarinda Avenue.
Elliott is being held in the Page County Jail on $5,000 bond.