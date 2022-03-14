Shenandoah) -- A suspect faces drug paraphernalia charges following her arrest early Monday morning.
Shenandoah Police say 26-year-old Jaymie Ilene Rowe was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with an incident shortly before 3 a.m., when officers were called to the 300 block of North Center Street for an alleged theft report. Upon arrival, officers were informed the suspect had already left the area. The suspect was later located in the 200 block of South Elm Street.
Rowe was released from the Page County Jail after being cited into court. Further charges are pending the outcome of the theft investigation.