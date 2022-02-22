(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces a long list of charges following a pursuit through parts of two counties Monday evening.
Shenandoah Police say 25-year-old Jacob Lee Mattox was arrested for driving while barred, felony eluding, child endangerment and possession of a firearm. At around 6 p.m., officers observed Mattox operating a white Pontiac Grand Prix while barred. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle in the Burger King parking lot. After failing to stop, Mattox led officers on a pursuit westbound on West Valley to North Center, and then south on North Center to Highway 2 before continuing west on Highway 2 into Fremont County at speeds of 86 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Authorities say the vehicle then traveled north on 380th Avenue from Highway 2 when a Shenandoah police officer used a PIT maneuver to disable the vehicle in the 2000 block of 380th Avenue. Mattox was taken into custody, and is being held in the Page County Jail on $15,000 bond.
Deputies from the Fremont and Page County sheriff's offices assisted Shenandoah Police.