(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah’s property tax levy continues to drop.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved the city’s budget for the 2022 fiscal year, which begins July 1st. City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the city’s tax levy for next fiscal year is approximately $17.04 per thousand dollars valuation – a decrease of $1.38 per thousand from the current fiscal year. Lyman adds it marks the first time in recent memory that the levy has dropped below the $18 per thousand threshold. He attributes the decline to a drop in the city’s debt service levy, stemming from the retirement of previous Tax Increment Financing districts.
“We’ve got some old debt service that we’ve paid off on two, three major items coming off this year,” said Lyman, “that will get paid off in fiscal ’21, yet.”
Lyman lauded city department heads for watching expenditures closely in this year’s budget process.
“They did a great job,” he said. “I know that every department head that we have is very cognizant of the fact that we’re spending public dollars, and that we want to do it in the most effective, efficient way we possibly can. We try to spread out major purchases, and fix things that fixable, and invest in areas where we know we’ll reap the dividend down the road.”
Though the city didn’t take a hit in road use tax revenues from the COVID-19 pandemic, Lyman says it’s still a possibility in the future.
“We didn’t see as drastic of an impact as some of the urban areas of the state,” said Lyman. “That said, the state is still projecting around a 20% overall loss to road use (revenues). I know at the start of this, they were projecting somewhere closer to 30-40%. It’s really encouraging that the overall number has dropped. But, we’re still waiting to see how that all shakes out, and whether they’ll be any backfill on the federal level, that will bring up what kind of gap there might have been.”
In other business Tuesday night, the council approved the sale of city-owned property at 1007 8th Avenue to Shayla Palmer, Jeff and Janet Palmer to $3,700, and the red Ford pickup located on the premises to Dawn Palmer for $750.
In other action, the council…
--- approved the filing of the 12th annual report of the John William Snook Trust with Fremont County District Court.
--- approved payment number five for Shenandoah Regional Airport’s T-hangar construction project totaling $4,721.50 to Henningson Construction.
--- approved a three-year lease agreement between the city and Janelle Davis, the new owner of Normy’s Barber Shop at 714 West Sheridan Avenue for $180 a month.
--- approved a sewer adjustment request for Stacy Jones at 404 West Summit in the amount of $54.33 for March 2021 sewer charges.