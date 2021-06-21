(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah Middle School instructor is among six Iowa teachers vying for a prestigious honor.
Middle School Math Instructor Sarah Martin is one of six finalists for the 2021 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching. Administered by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, the award is the highest recognition that science, technology, engineering, mathematics and/or computer science teachers from kindergarten to 12th grade may receive for outstanding teaching in the United States. Up to 108 instructors are recognized each year. Awards alternate each year between elementary and secondary teachers.
Martin is one of three math teachers named as finalists by the Iowa Department of Education. Other math finalists are Dominic Audia of Iowa City West High School and Stephanie Steines of Decorah High School. Science instructor finalists are Kyle Burns of Johnston high School, Shannon McLaughlin of Norwalk High School and Allison McPherren of Southeast Polk High School.
Award recipients will receive a paid trip to Washington D.C. to attend recognition events, a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation and a certificate signed by the president.
Winners will be announced later this year.