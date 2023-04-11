(Shenandoah) -- Like other school districts, Shenandoah faces the challenge of filling instructor's positions.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Shenandoah School Board approved the contracts of Jennifer Hardee as 4th grade instructor and Elliot Smith as high school band instructor for the 2023-24 school year. Board members also accepted the resignations of Tim Freed as special education instructor and Holly Scherff as lead driver, effective at the end of the school year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the district still has some positions to fill for next school year.
"We're still looking for a construction teacher," said Nelson. "We're looking for a special education teacher, and a teacher that would teach kindergarten or preschool--depending on how that fall outs. But basically, we're looking at two or three positions."
While saying the district is pleased with the number of applicants for the positions, Nelson says the state's teacher shortage forces increased advertising for the openings through various platforms.
"We've spent substantially more time recruiting staff," she said. "We've invested more in our advertising, and in different ways and different locations. We use Indeed, we advertise out of state, we advertise in state, we use newspaper, we use social media. So, we're spending far more time planning that out, paying a lot more to advertise."
Nelson says administration has also stepped up personal contact with the applicants.
"Honestly, we're spending more time screening applicants from a central office perspective," said Nelson. "I'm spending more time with that, and the principals follow up immediately. But, we've tried to shorten the loop from the amount of time we receive applications to when they're interviewed until an offer is made. Shortening that time loop has helped us out, but it's changed our process and how we work, and the amount of money that we spend. Of course, we're also focused a great amount on how we can retain the staff that we have."
Board members also approved Adam Wright as volunteer baseball coach. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Kerri Nelson here: