(Shenandoah) -- A Red Oak woman faces drug charges following an overnight traffic stop in Shenandoah.
Shenandoah Police say 19-year-old Logan Marie Scott of Red Oak was arrested early Thursday morning for possession of a controlled substance--a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia--a simple misdemeanor. The arrest took place after officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 48 and B Avenue at approximately 3 a.m.
Scott was released from the Page County Jail after posting $1,300 bond.