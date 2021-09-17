(Shenandoah) -- Two Council Bluffs residents face drug charges following a late night traffic stop in Shenandoah.
Shenandoah Police say 41-year-old Joshua Matthew Smith and 36-year-old Amanda Jo Riddle were arrested following a traffic stop in the 600 block of South Fremont Street at around 11 p.m. Thursday. Smith is charged with possession of a controlled substance--methamphetamine, 3rd or subsequent offense, carrying weapons without a permit, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Riddle, meanwhile, faces charges of possession of a controlled substance--meth, 1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both suspects are being held in the Page County Jail. Bond on Smith is $7,300, while Riddle is in custody on $1,300 bond.