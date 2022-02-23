(Shenandoah) -- Efforts to shore up the city's tree stock have received a big financial boost.
Members of Shenandoah Tree Board recently received a $9,000 grant from the Arbor Day Foundation through its Emerald Ash Borer Recovery Program. Tree Board member Jamie Fowler says $8,000 from the grant will cover the purchase of 30 trees, with the remaining costs allocated to mulch, stakes and other materials. Fowler tells KMA News some of the trees will replace those victimized by the Emerald Ash Borer, an insect that's ravaged trees across the country.
"We do have Emerald Ash Borer that has been found in Page County at Rapp Park," said Fowler, "which means that if it's there, it's probably in other places. The city hasn't identified it in any other places, but it's kind of a slow-moving critter, and it will be eventually devastate the ash population."
Fowler says other trees will replace those destroyed by the December 15th derecho. She says a majority of the new trees will be placed at McComb Park.
"We're not going to cut anything down," she said. "But, we're just wanting to get little ones started. So, we're going to plant about 17 trees at McComb, but, we're going to plant the remaining 13 trees in public right-of-ways, is what we plan to do with those. That is where we will probably be able to replace a few of those trees that we lost with that December 15th storm."
Fowler says it's important to plant new trees in the community for their esthetic beauty, plus contributions to clean air and erosion control. Plans call for planting a variety of trees.
"With the 30 trees that we'll be getting, we're going to get several different types--probably 10 different type of trees," said Fowler. "We are not going to purchase all one. So, it's not only important to start replacing and replenishing things that we've lost, but it's important to plant a diverse population of trees back in those places, so we don't have another incident where if we have another Emerald Ash Borer insect come through the community, we don't want to lose all of our trees. We don't want to plant a monocrop."
Tree board members are planning a special planting ceremony at McComb Park April 22N.D., in accordance with Earth Day. A ceremony time has not been set. Volunteers are welcome that day to assist in tree planting activities.