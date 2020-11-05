(Shenandoah) -- Suspects have been charged in connection with a vandalism incident in Shenandoah.
Shenandoah Police say 25-year-old Alexandria Miller and 54-year-old Luz Holmes, both of Shenandoah, was arrested Thursday afternoon following an investigation into an incident in the 500 block of North Fremont Street. Officers were notified Wednesday evening of the incident, which took place at around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Miller was arrested for criminal trespass resulting in damage. She was released from custody on $1,000 bond. Holmes, meanwhile, was cited into court for 5th degree criminal mischief.