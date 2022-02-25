(Shenandoah) -- Fundraising efforts are beginning this year for a local veterans memorial museum.
The Shenandoah Veterans Memorial Museum is hosting their first fundraiser of 2022 with a Spaghetti Dinner that will take place March 4th in the community room at the Veteran's Memorial Building. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program Thursday (yesterday), Ernie Robinson, who works with the museum, says the event will include spaghetti, green beans, garlic bread, and desserts. Robinson says proceeds and donations will go towards the museum keeping up with rising utility rates.
"That has happened to the museum over there, so any free will donations, I know times are tough right now for people with everything that's going on in the world, but for those that are able to help out the museum," Robinson said. "Because there's a lot of history in that museum locally and the surrounding areas where people have donated stuff or given to the museum to help educate our young people of what happened in the past."
Tickets for the dinner are $10 per person, while children under five can eat free.
Robinson says those who haven't had a chance to visit the museum are missing out on seeing historic pieces, some of which have never been altered since leaving the battlefield.
"There's one individual he was a hometown man, that was in the army and the special forces, we've got all of his medals," Robinson explained. "One thing we have in our gun rack is a SKS which was used over there with the enemy that was taken off a person that he had killed. He was able to take the rifle and gave it to the museum with the understanding that it stays the way it is, we don't clean it or anything, that rifle is the way that it came off the battlefield."
Robinson says the museum also showcases a variety of antique weapons and various flags from other countries.
Other fundraisers throughout March include a flea market from the 18th to the 20th and a special event on March 29th to recognize Vietnam Veteran's Day.
"We have a guest speaker coming down from Offutt (Air Force Base), and it's for Vietnam vets, so if you're a Vietnam vet and your free that day during that time, we'd appreciate you coming up," Robinson said. "Being the VFW Commander, I do plan on having a table there for anybody that might be interested in the VFW or want to know something about the VFW."
A meal will also be provided from 1-to-2 p.m. For more information on the events or to set up a visit to the Shenandoah Veteran's Memorial Museum, contact Ernie Robinson at (712) 621-1682 or George Gibson at (712) 246-8057. You can hear the full interview with Ernie Robinson below.