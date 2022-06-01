(Shenandoah) -- Some special artifacts connected to Shenandoah's military history have a new home.
Shenandoah's Chamber and Industry Association Wednesday morning held a special coffee celebrating new attractions at the Shenandoah Veterans Memorial Museum at 603 West Lowell Avenue. Among the new features is the museum's community room. Pam Belknap is a member of the museum's board of directors, and its secretary. Belknap tells KMA News the room is used for the museum's special events, and is available for rent to the general public.
"The remodeling was started by the American Legion," said Belknap. "They originally held their bingo programs in there, then they no longer had bingo. So, we took over the room, and finished the remodeling. We refinished the cabinets, and placed a new flooring in the room."
Inside the community room are some special displays--including a sign honoring Shenandoah soldiers heading off to World War II. Painted by the late Harley Greenwalt, the banner accompanied members of Shenandoah's Company E on their march down Sheridan Avenue to the Burlington Train Depot in February, 1943. From there, the soldiers traveled to Louisiana for training before their mobilization. SCIA Executive Vice President Gregg Connell paid tribute to the dedication of Shenandoah's troops--and the price they paid in defending the country.
"Company E served more days in combat than any other company World War II--500 straight days in combat, with 16,000 casualties," said Connell. "Many of those were local kids that never came home."
Belknap says Dale Castle preserved the banner, which was later presented to the museum.
"Helen Castle's husband was part of Company E," said Belknap. "She retrieved that sign after it was used in the parade. It was rolled up and kept in their home for many, many years, then it was retrieved. Several years ago, she had it framed, and it was first placed in a historical museum. Then, they recently gave it to our museum."
Also on display inside the community are four murals painted by past Wabash Arts Camp participants.
"The panels were in the old armory," she said. "They were in the stairway up, and weren't very visible. Now, with our community room--and it's been remodeled--we have a nice large wall to display those panels. It's very wonderful to have those."
Shenandoah's Veterans Memorial Museum is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturday's from 1-to-4 p.m., and by special appointment. There's no admission fee, but monetary donations or military items are accepted. Anyone with questions can call the museum at 712-246-8057.