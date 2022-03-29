(Shenandoah) -- Vietnam War veterans were recognized for their service at a special event in Shenandoah late Tuesday morning.
Local veterans organizations hosted a special lunch and program at Shenandoah's Veterans Memorial Museum commemorating National Vietnam War Veterans Day. And, one of today's service members paid tribute to the military men and women of yesteryear. Major Ryan S. "Rhino" Asbridge, commanding officer of C-Flight, 49th Intelligence Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base was the event's keynote speaker. A veteran of deployments in Iran, Afghanistan and Libya, Asbridge recalled the war's impact on his family. His father's cousin was killed while serving in Vietnam in 1967. Rather than risk being drafted to Vietnam, his father opted to serve in the U.S. Army Reserve for four years. Asbridge, however, says neither his father nor anyone else should feel guilty about serving stateside.
"He served his bit," said Asbridge. "And, in my experience, as somebody who has served in combat operations, I don't hold it against anybody who was back home making sure I was getting paid, or making sure I was getting food, because you what, today, it's a volunteer force, and nobody has to be there, and everybody's bit counts. And, whether it's in uniform, or whether you're in this audience today honoring the folks that are, that matters."
Growing up, Asbridge says the Vietnam War was "omnipresent" in his formative years. Teachers who were Vietnam veterans were big influences on his life. Over the years, Asbridge says he continued to study the war.
"The war brought out amazing acts of heroism in the midst of unspeakable horror," he said. "Also, what did I learn? I learned about the mistreatment of veterans upon learning, and that America spent the next 30 years trying to avoid repeating some of the mistakes we made in Vietnam--both in the military capacity, and how we treat our veterans."
Though Vietnam veterans were mistreated upon returning to the U.S., Asbridge says he's experienced overwhelming public support for the military from the public--even from protesters. He urged the audience to dedicate themselves to honor those who served in Vietnam.
"If you're a veteran, tell your story," said Asbridge. "Tell it to somebody else--they'll learn. If you're a family member of a Vietnam veteran, tell your family member's story. Another way is to make your voice heard, whether that's to your local officials, or to your members in Congress or the White House. Make your voice heard--tell your story."
Vietnam and Korean War veterans on hand received special commemorative pins honoring them for their service.