(Shenandoah) – There’s a change in Shenandoah’s water advisories.
City officials say the boil or bottled water advisory for Keith Drive is no longer in effect. The advisory was issued following a water main break in that vicinity. However, the city has issued a boil or bottled water advisory between the 300 and 400 blocks of West Lowell Avenue and West Valley Avenue, and 20 block of North Sycamore and North Broad Streets due to a hydrant replacement at the corner of Willow Street and West Lowell Avenue. Officials say boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking until water sample test results are received, and no coliform bacteria is present.
Water sample test results should be confirmed by Friday afternoon. Anyone with questions should contact the Shenandoah Water Plant at 712-246-3372 or email Water Superintendent Tim Martin at tmartin@shenandoahiowa.net.