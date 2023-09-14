(Shenandoah) -- Though Shenandoah's water supplies are in good shape, the city's water conservation measures are still in effect.
Last month, Mayor Roger McQueen declared stage one of the city's water conservation ordinance in response to continuing drought conditions in the area. Under stage one, residents are asked to voluntarily conserve water at their homes and businesses in every way possible. This includes avoiding watering lawns, gardens, shrubs or trees with a hose, unless it needs water to avoid damage. Residents are also asked to only water every other day and for no more than four hours per day. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, McQueen says those measures are still in place.
"The city is asking its citizens to just moderate their water usage, you know," said McQueen. "We're not putting any restrictions on it. We're just asking people to volunteer to watch what they use water-wise. We haven't instituted any regulations or ordinances on it. Stage one is just asking for cooperation in watching how much water you use."
McQueen commends local residents for observing conservation measures--saying it's helping water supplies hold their own.
"Right now, the wells are maintaining," he said. "The water department has done a great job of doing what they have to do on the wells to back them off, and still provide an adequate supply for everybody. Right now, this is just on a day-to-day thing. I wish we could get a good rain, or at least a good rain up north and get some water in that river to help us out."
McQueen hopes the construction of new shallow wells will help with the city's future water needs. Shenandoah's City Council approved the bid for two new water wells earlier this week.
"With four or five wells, if one of them would happen to go down, or if you have to have one or two of them cleaned--which happens off and on," said McQueen, "we put ourselves to just relying on three wells. That may not be enough. Plus, we're getting to the point where some of these are getting old, and to the point where--I don't want to say low--but there comes a time when a well just outlives itself."
Though implementing stage two water conservation measures requiring increased restrictions is not under consideration, McQueen and city officials hope the community receives adequate precipitation this coming fall and winter.