(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials say some of the city's fire hydrants will be flushed next week.
The city's water department is flushing hydrants west to east from Ferguson Road south to Sheridan Avenue Tuesday, October 20th. All hydrants south of Nishna Road are also included. Water department crews continue flushing hydrants west to east from Thomas Avenue south to Nishna Road. City officials say red or brown water is expected in the system. Laundry, especially whites, should be avoided until the water clears in a day or two.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources highly recommends not drinking the discolored water until it becomes clear.Officials say flushing is done semi-annually to clean out the water lines, and exercise fire hydrants for fire protection.