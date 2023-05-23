(Shenandoah) -- Proposed increases in Shenandoah water and sewer rates cleared the first hurdles Tuesday night.
By unanimous votes, the Shenandoah City Council approved the first readings of proposed increases following public hearings, in which administrators with the city's water and wastewater treatment plants presented facts and figures stating their cases for the proposed increases. City officials propose 1.5% increases in water rates each year over a three-year period. City water superintendent Tim Martin cited numerous reasons for the proposed increases, which are a continuation of similar hikes the past three years. Among the reasons: debt service from the $12 million water plant operating since 2017, eight water wells pushing 50 years of service, development of two new wells, water tower maintenance and equipment costs, among others. Martin also cited increased water treatment costs, including lime used to soften the water.
"Other surrounding towns, they treat the water, they make it safe to drink," said Martin, "and they make it so it keeps the lead inside those pipes from corroding--it provides corrosion control. But, we soften the water from, let's say 200 parts per million down to 100 parts per million, so you don't have to have a softener. It makes your laundry easier to clean, it makes it softer, and uses less soap."
Councilman Richard Jones asked City Administrator A.J. Lyman whether the city could somehow avoid the proposed water rate hikes.
"At least speaking for myself, I hear from a lot of residents about their water bill," said Jones. "It's like, can't we find another $2,300 a month, and not do this. We did this for three years, and we're going to do this another three years. It's like it's now in perpetuity. We're just going to keep doing it?"
"Yes," replied Lyman. "It is common practice and best recommendation by people who study utility billing to do an increase of 2% or more every year to keep up with it."
Lyman says the best way for the city to lower water rates is to have more users.
"The more water we sell, the cheaper the price per gallon is, is what it comes down to," said Lyman. "It costs what it costs to operate our plant to do all the things we have to do. If we had a extra thousand residents that were using water, yeah, we could reach that point to where we are at a more comfortable spot."
City Wastewater Superintendent Tom Foutch says the proposed 11% increase in sewer rates the first year, and 10% hikes the following two years are necessary in order to construct a new wastewater treatment facility. Foutch says the exiting plant constructed in 1963 is "nearing the end of its useful life."
"Obviously, we know that nobody--including us--wants to raise our water and wastewater rates," said Foutch. "But, unfortunately, we are at a time that we must, with the new regulations that the (Iowa) Department of Natural Resources are requiring from us. So, we have to change the treatment from the wastewater side."
In addition to the sewer rate hikes, the city plans to use a $2 million USDA grant plus a loan from the USDA's Water and Wastewater Disposal Program to cover construction of the new plant, estimated at around $20 million. Second readings of both rate increases are scheduled for the next regular council meeting. A motion to waive the second and third readings of the water rate hikes failed. Though the vote was 3-to-2 in favor, a 4-to-1 vote was needed for the waiver. Councilmen Jon Eric Brantner and Kim Swank voted against waiving the second and third readings, indicating they wanted more time to disseminate information to the public.