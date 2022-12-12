(Sidney) -- A Shenandoah woman faces charges in connection to a stolen vehicle in Fremont County last week.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Sherry Young was arrested by the Omaha Police Department Thursday on an active Fremont County warrant and was charged with 2nd degree burglary and 1st degree theft. The Sheriff's Office says Young's arrest comes in connection to reports earlier in the week of a stolen 2021 Dodge Ram Rebel that was taken from inside a farm building near Bartlett.
Authorities say the vehicle was located near Modale after being in involved in a motor vehicle accident Tuesday and were advised the driver fled the scene prior to law enforcement's arrival. The Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was valued at over $58,000 and is considered a total loss.
Young was taken to the Fremont County Jail where she is being held on $20,000 cash bond. Additional charges are pending.