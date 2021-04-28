(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah parent faces charges after two children are found wandering the streets.
Shenandoah Police say 21-year-old Callysta Deann Griffin was arrested late Tuesday morning for child endangerment. At around 10:30 a.m., officers received a call regarding two toddlers located in the middle of the 200 block of West Sheridan Avenue without an adult. Officers later located Griffin, the children's parent, at her home several blocks away from where the children were found.
Griffin was released from the Page County Jail on $2,000 bond, and given a court date.