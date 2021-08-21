(Shenandoah) – A Shenandoah woman faces several charges following an arrest on Friday.
The Shenandoah Police Department reports 34-year-old, Chasidy Wake, of Shenandoah, was arrested Friday, after officers were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Grant for a report of an active assault in progress. Authorities say upon arrival, officers found that the suspect had already departed the scene.
Upon investigation, Wake was arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault 1st, Simple Assault and Burglary 3rd Degree. Wake was transported to the Page County Jail where she is being held on $5,300 bond.