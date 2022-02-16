(Mound City) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Holt County Tuesday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Interstate 29 13 miles south of Mound City at around 8:40 p.m. Authorities say a 2017 Peterbilt semitrailer driven by 28-year-old Harpreet Singh of Fresno, California and a 2016 Chevy Malibu driven by 24-year-old Sara Skalberg of Shenandoah were southbound in the driving lane of I-29 when Singh's vehicle attempted to merge to the driving lane's shoulder. Skalberg's vehicle struck the trailer of Singh's semi. Both vehicles skidded to the driving lane shoulder and came to rest facing southbound.
Skalberg was taken by Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries. The Holt County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.