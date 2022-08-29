(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's Board of Zoning Adjustment next month will decide on a permit for a special project.
Board members hold a public hearing September 14 at noon at the City Hall council chambers regarding the issuance of a variance and special use permit for the Shenandoah Pregnancy and Resource Center at 300 North Sycamore and 505 West Valley. Back in April, the Shenandoah City Council approved the sale of both properties to the agency for $100. Plans call for constructing a new facility at that location for SPARC, which provides information to individuals facing pregnancy decisions and parenting needs. On a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Show," SPARC Board Member Kathy Langley says the group's goal is to build a new space to better serve those in need.
"We already have some seed money for the building that we are planning on building," said Langley. "We're hoping around a 3,000-3,500 square foot building, and we'll have some mentor rooms and some exam rooms."
Plans for the future building also include rooms to teach basic parenting skills such as cooking and child development. Currently, the organization operates out of space at the Shenandoah Church of the Nazarene. Langley says the community support for SPARC has been nothing short of amazing.
"We have the most amazing donors-- so many generous people who donate the most beautifully lightly-used stuff, and they've already been blessing so many people," said Langley.
SPARC received its 501-C-3 nonprofit status back in 2019.