(Shenandoah) -- Federal funding is on the way to Shenandoah's Regional Airport.
Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne's office announced Wednesday that the airport is receiving a $20,000 grant to offset the loss of revenue from the coronavirus public health emergency. The Federal Aviation Administration awarded the grant, which was authorized by the Coronavirus Air, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act approved by Congress in March.
Shenandoah's airport is one of two recipients of the special grants. The Polk County Aviation Authority also received $69,000 for Ankeny Regional Airport.