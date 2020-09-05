(Shenandoah) — A Shenandoah High School graduate is returning to town as part of Shenandoah Medical Center’s Specialty Clinic.
SMC officials announced this week that Dr. Scott Lundgren will lead a new heart failure clinic at the hospital once a month.
Born and raised in Shenandoah, Lundgren earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Biology from the University of Iowa. He then attended medical school at Des Moines University. He completed his residency in internal medicine at UNMC, as well as a general cardiology fellowship. Lundgren served as Chief Cardiology fellow at UNMC in the 2018-19 academic year and received the school’s Internal Medicine fellows’ research award of the year in 2019.
Lundgren is married to his high school sweetheart with three young boys. He says he is excited to return to Shenandoah.
“My first-ever job was a paperboy for the Evening Sentinel. I also worked for the Parks & Rec Department while I was in high school.”
Lundgren will be at SMC on the third Monday of each month. To schedule an appointment, call (712) 246-7400.