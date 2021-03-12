(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah American Legion Post 88 is searching for high school boys interested in attending the annual Boys State camp this summer.
The week-long, hands-on experience places boys who have completed their junior year of high school into a camp to learn the democratic form of government. First started in 1937, the program is active in 49 states throughout the country. Ernie Aust with the Shenandoah Legion Post says the program brings around 300 high school boys together to run their own multi-tiered government.
"Sometimes we refer to it as developing the 51st state, because what they'll is establish a city, county and state government," said Aust. "During the week, all of those functions are accomplished. It's a real hands-on doing-type program."
The program returns this year after being cancelled last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event takes place at Camp Dodge in Johnston, the headquarters of the Iowa Army National Guard. Aust says the military setting is unique to Iowa, while other states generally use a college campus.
"Each individual barracks becomes a city," said Aust. "You have a definition there that you don't get in other states where you are just divided up into sections of a dormitory somewhere. I think that's unique and gives it some good identity."
In addition to forming and executing a government, participants can receive training in programs like law enforcement or participate in the camp's band or chorus. Aust says Boys State is a great opportunity for area youth to branch out and meet people from around the state.
"There will be 300-400 boys there that you haven't ever met before," said Aust. "People are divided up. If we have three or four going from Shenandoah, they will be divided up into different cities. They won't be in the same city with your fellow people you attend with. You meet people from Des Moines, Sioux City, Cedar Rapids and all around the state."
This year's event will take place from June 13-18. The cost of attending the camp is covered by each participant's local American Legion Post. In Shenandoah, Aust says eligible students can pick up an application at the high school office.
"It's a simple process," said Aust. "You don't have to write an essay or anything of that nature. We basically just want your data: who you are, where you live and where you are in school, plus some of the activities you've been involved in. I encourage people to do it. I also encourage parents with a junior boy in your household to mention it to him. Sometimes they will just let it fly on by. We do want to get the applications in the next 10 days. This is the time for us to make our selection."
For more information on eligibility requirements or the camp as a whole, visit the Iowa American Legion's website.
Aust was a recent guest on KMA's AM in the AM program. You can hear the full interview below.