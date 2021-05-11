(Shenandoah) -- Several students in Shenandoah's Elementary and Middle schools are being recognized for their outstanding character.
Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf recently announced the school's April Students of the Month. To be eligible for the award, students can earn "The Mustang Way" cards for being respectful, responsible and safe throughout the month from teachers and staff. The cards are then used to randomly select winner for each month and the winners receive an award.
Winners for April include:
Elementary - Landry Griger, Josie Wooten, Lynlee Leece, Cain Richardson, Jaedynn Fichter Harris, Jacob Allumbaugh, Kenzlee Hallam, Adysen Tyner, Khloe Crowley, Ethan Daoust, Chase Olson, Jaxton Wiley, Braxton Hankins, Jayden Comstock, Jax Cameron, Wyatt Mather, Madison Alexander, Ava O'Rourke, Brooklyn Johnson and Carter Wooten
Middle School - Tyler Haffner, Terin Courtier, Ryan Love, and Breanna Black