April Students of the Month

Elementary (right photo):

Front Row (L to R): Timothe Carnes, Mackenna Farmer, Lilly Berrier, Dean Lyman

2nd Row: (L to R): Jayden Field, Madisyn Greene, Paisley Farmer, Addie Christensen, Cameron Hallam

3rd Row: (L to R): Zaul Rodriguez, Emma Bowen, Addison Gill, Alexa Jensen, Aubriana Jensen, Charlee Anderson, Genevieve Mather

Back Row (L to R): Wyatt Liles, Brooklyn Herron, Ali Parsons

Not pictured: Haven Hogue

Middle School (left photo):

Addison Joy, Isabella Turner, Alex Clark

Not pictured: Titus Steng

(Shenandoah) -- Several students in Shenandoah's Elementary and Middle schools are being recognized for their outstanding character.

Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf recently announced the school's April Students of the Month. To be eligible for the award, students can earn "The Mustang Way" cards for being respectful, responsible and safe throughout the month from teachers and staff. The cards are then used to randomly select winner for each month and the winners receive an award.

Winners for April include: 

Elementary - Timothe Carnes, Mackenna Farmer, Lilly Berrier, Dean Lyman, Jayden Field, Madisyn Greene, Paisley Farmer, Addie Christensen, Cameron Hallam, Zaul Rodriguez, Emma Bowen, Addison Gill, Alexa Jensen, Aubriana Jensen, Charlee Anderson, Genevieve Mather, Wyatt Liles, Brooklyn Herron, Ali Parsons and Haven Hogue.

Middle School - Addison Joy, Isabella Turner, Alex Clark and Titus Steng.

