(Shenandoah) -- Several students in Shenandoah's Elementary and Middle schools are being recognized for their outstanding character.
Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf recently announced the school's December Students of the Month. To be eligible for the award, students can earn "The Mustang Way" cards for being respectful, responsible and safe throughout the month from teachers and staff. The cards are then used to randomly select winner for each month and the winners receive an award.
Winners for December include: Elementary - Eli Michaelson, Casey Kirby, Lilly Berrier, Dylan Sickman, Cassidy Welch, Kinzlee Potratz, Ryleigh Greene, Sloan Tackett, Vicki Rendon, Madison Baldwin, McKenna Priest, Genevieve Mather, Boone Slater, Gavin Brown, Blake Burdorf, Joslyn Mather, Logan Wiebold, Jagger Hilker, Luke Berrier, Jentrey Lauman, Dairrian Gammell, Alexander Danao
Middle School - Lexi Lauman, Lydia Edwards, Donovan Perkins, Will Berning