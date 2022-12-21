(Shenandoah) -- Several students in Shenandoah's Elementary and Middle schools are being recognized for their outstanding character.
Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf recently announced the school's December Students of the Month. To be eligible for the award, students can earn "The Mustang Way" cards for being respectful, responsible and safe throughout the month from teachers and staff. The cards are then used to randomly select winner for each month and the winners receive an award.
Winners for December include:
Elementary - Annabelle Martin, Ethan Morelock, Daniel Tomford, Liv Gruber, Brock Johnson, Alijah Mick, Sueanna Brown, Brileigh Hamilton, Aubrey Weinrich, Penny Doyle, Jorda Spratt , Stella Christensen, Nevaeh Hankins, Elena Falk, Ruthie Martin, Aubriana Jensen, Ellie Hoyt, Noah Gray and Lauren Wright
Middle School - Frankie Crabs, Lane Riggens, Gracie Gaines and Lidia Gomez