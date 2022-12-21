December Students of the Month
Elementary (right photo)

Row 1 (L to R): Annabelle Martin,  Ethan Morelock,  Daniel Tomford,  Liv Gruber,  Brock Johnson, Alijah Mick

Row 2 (L to R): Sueanna Brown, Brileigh Hamilton, Aubrey Weinrich, Penny Doyle, Jorda Spratt , Stella Christensen, Nevaeh Hankins
Row 3 (L to R): Elena Falk, Ruthie Martin,  Aubriana Jensen, Ellie Hoyt
Missing from picture: Noah GrayLauren Wright
 
Middle School (left photo)
(L to R): Frankie Crabs, Lane Riggens, Gracie Gaines, Lidia Gomez

(Shenandoah) -- Several students in Shenandoah's Elementary and Middle schools are being recognized for their outstanding character.

Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf recently announced the school's December Students of the Month. To be eligible for the award, students can earn "The Mustang Way" cards for being respectful, responsible and safe throughout the month from teachers and staff. The cards are then used to randomly select winner for each month and the winners receive an award.

Winners for December include:

Elementary - Annabelle Martin, Ethan Morelock, Daniel Tomford, Liv Gruber, Brock Johnson, Alijah Mick, Sueanna Brown, Brileigh Hamilton, Aubrey Weinrich, Penny Doyle, Jorda Spratt , Stella Christensen, Nevaeh Hankins, Elena Falk, Ruthie Martin, Aubriana Jensen, Ellie Hoyt, Noah Gray and Lauren Wright

Middle School - Frankie Crabs, Lane Riggens, Gracie Gaines and Lidia Gomez

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.