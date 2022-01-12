December Students of the Month
Middle School (left photo):
Steven DeLong, Landyn Kimbro, Maren Bosley
Not Pictured: Nadia Mount
 
Elementary (right photo):

Front Row (L to R):  Elke Fowler, Abby Weinrich, Hank Mather, Steele Hilker, Clara Baker

Middle Row (L to R):  Cooper Lundgren, Kenzlee Hallam, Josie Wooten, Avery Matya, Paige Wiebold, Briley Staudenmaier, Addison Gill
Back Row (L to R):  Xavier Dailey, Christian Head, Rylie Wooten, Landon Olson, Chase Olson, Keegan Neal
Not Pictured: Scarlett Hennings and Jaydin Koso

(Shenandoah) -- Several students in Shenandoah's Elementary and Middle schools are being recognized for their outstanding character.

Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf recently announced the school's December Students of the Month. To be eligible for the award, students can earn "The Mustang Way" cards for being respectful, responsible and safe throughout the month from teachers and staff. The cards are then used to randomly select winner for each month and the winners receive an award.

Winners for December include: 

