(Shenandoah) -- Several students in Shenandoah's Elementary and Middle schools are being recognized for their outstanding character.
Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf recently announced the school's February Students of the Month. To be eligible for the award, students can earn "The Mustang Way" cards for being respectful, responsible and safe throughout the month from teachers and staff. The cards are then used to randomly select winner for each month and the winners receive an award.
Winners for February include: Elementary - Owen Herron, Kynli Crowley, Paisley Farmer, Brileigh Hamilton, Avery Matya, Aryel Culley, Stella Fitts, Austin Wright, Lochlan Brand, Conner Gibilisco, Zoey Roberts, Hattie Lyman, Somari Wells, Easton Herron, Amily Reed, Keegan Peters, Janx Webber, Duke Scott, Mahi Chaudhari and Adalynn Dumler